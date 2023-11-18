Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Are 'Taking a Break' Following Friends' Intervention: Report

The couple, who wed in December 2022, has been spending time apart since mid-October, according to the US Sun.

A source close to the couple revealed, "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision."

The source also described West as "a difficult person to be around and work for" and praised Censori for her patience. However, the strain of their relationship seems to be taking its toll on her.