Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Are 'Taking a Break' Following Friends' Intervention: Report
Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly "taking a break" following her friends' reported intervention, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple, who wed in December 2022, has been spending time apart since mid-October, according to the US Sun.
A source close to the couple revealed, "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision."
The source also described West as "a difficult person to be around and work for" and praised Censori for her patience. However, the strain of their relationship seems to be taking its toll on her.
West is currently focused on making new music with Ty Dolla $ign and, according to the source, is allegedly not overly concerned about the state of his marriage. The insider went on to claim that Censori's family and friends would prefer if she didn't go back to him.
The Grammy winner's biggest concern at the moment is finding distribution for his music after losing connections due to his antisemitic rampage last year.
“[Censori] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source claimed
Reps for West and Censori have not responded to requests for comment.
Earlier this month, West traveled to the Middle East, where he is currently staying at a luxury complex-turned-recording studio. Meanwhile, Censori, who works as an architect for a fashion company, visited her friends in Australia.
According to Page Six, her pals were finally able to get through to her and expressed their concerns about her marriage to West. They made it clear to her that he would not be including her in his latest trip, which led her to choose to go home.
Reports have recently surfaced that Censori's close circle is "extremely concerned" about her. It appears that she is "stuck" due to the blockades West has put up around her.
He reportedly has a set of rules for her, including instructing her not to speak, dictating what she wears, controlling her diet, and even requiring her to exercise, despite his own lack of interest in working out.
Initially, Censori was reportedly not interested in listening to anyone's concerns for her. However, according to the source, she has started to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage and is becoming aware of West's controlling ways.