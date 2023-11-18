KeKe Palmer Serves Ex-BF Darius Jackson With Restraining Order at His Mom's Home

As we first reported, the order granted KeKe sole custody of their son Leo and instructed Darius to stay 100 yards away from his ex and their child.

In her petition, KeKe claimed Darius had been emotionally and physically abusive to her .

The court set a hearing for December 5 where KeKe will make her case for a permanent restraining order against Darius. Sources close to Darius said he denied the claims he was abusive to KeKe during their relationship.

She said he wanted to take Leo to a football game but she objected. KeKe called her mother on the phone who got into a verbal argument with Darius.

She said she broke things off with Darius in October 2023 after dating for nearly 2 years. On November 5, she said Darius showed up to her LA home and demanded to see their son.

KeKe said Darius started screaming at her before he “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

In her petition, KeKe detailed another alleged incident that went down in February 2022.

She said Darius “choked me and body slammed me onto the stairs in my home after becoming violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture.”

“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs,” Palmer said. “When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs."