KeKe Palmer Serves Ex-BF Darius Jackson With Restraining Order at His Mom's Home
KeKe Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was served with her legal paperwork while at his mother's home.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server tracked down Darius in Corona, California on November 11.
The server handed over a copy of the temporary restraining order KeKe was granted by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.
As we first reported, the order granted KeKe sole custody of their son Leo and instructed Darius to stay 100 yards away from his ex and their child.
The court set a hearing for December 5 where KeKe will make her case for a permanent restraining order against Darius. Sources close to Darius said he denied the claims he was abusive to KeKe during their relationship.
In her petition, KeKe claimed Darius had been emotionally and physically abusive to her.
She said she broke things off with Darius in October 2023 after dating for nearly 2 years. On November 5, she said Darius showed up to her LA home and demanded to see their son.
She said he wanted to take Leo to a football game but she objected. KeKe called her mother on the phone who got into a verbal argument with Darius.
KeKe said Darius started screaming at her before he “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”
In her petition, KeKe detailed another alleged incident that went down in February 2022.
She said Darius “choked me and body slammed me onto the stairs in my home after becoming violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture.”
“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs,” Palmer said. “When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs."
KeKe included screenshots of the security camera footage from both incidents in her petition.
Sources say Darius denied he abused Keke. A video leaked from the November 5 incident showed Darius and KeKe's mother arguing and she can be heard making threats to him.
His family claimed they plan to file a police report against KeKe's mother.