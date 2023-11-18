Taylor Swift Fan Dies From Cardiac Arrest Shortly After Fainting During Rio Concert in 109 Degree Weather
A Taylor Swift fan tragically died during Friday night's concert at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ana Clara Benevides, 23, fainted during the show and is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest, according to her family. The incident occurred as the city was under a heat warning, with temperatures soaring over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the Daily Mail, doctors at the scene attempted to revive Benevides, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain.
Swift, who noticed the high temperatures during the performance, stopped the show at one point and pleaded with stadium staff to provide water to concertgoers.
Clips making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the concerned pop star gesturing to where thirsty fans were in need of hydration. "I'm so sorry, I can't continue the show until everyone gets water," Swift said.
Benevides was rushed to Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital but tragically died shortly afterward.
Shortly after the show, Swift took to Instagram to share a handwritten message about the 23-year-old's passing.
It read, "I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."
"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," she continued. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this show to Brazil."
The heat in Rio de Janeiro that day was intense, with temperatures reaching as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit, according to USA Today.
Fans in attendance claimed online that they had been banned from bringing their own water into the venue, although this has not been independently verified.
The heartbreaking incident adds to the recent string of tragedies surrounding Swift's concerts.
Earlier this month, 16-year-old fan Ally Anderson passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Swift had gifted Ally her black fedora during a previous concert as a touching gesture. The moment was captured on video and shared on social media, becoming an unforgettable memory for both Ally and her mother, Patty Garner Anderson.
As the Anti-Hero singer embarks on the final leg of her 2023 tour, safety measures and considerations regarding extreme weather conditions are reportedly being taken into account.