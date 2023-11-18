Shania Twain Marriage to Husband Frédéric Gong Strong Despite Allegations Her Busy Schedule Was Causing Issues

Twain and her spouse have been married for more than a decade, first meeting back in the '90s and falling for each other after discovering that their former spouses were having an affair. They later wed on New Year's Day in 2011.

A rep for the performer tells us Twain and her husband are still going strong and the rumors are "absolute bulls---."

Twain and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, have been going strong for more than a decade.

Twain was previously married to record producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange, having called it quits after he cheated on the That Don't Impress Me Much performer with her ex-best friend and assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Her now-husband is the one who told her and they soon formed a bond that turned into a long-lasting love.

According to the sensational report, her grueling work schedule has driven a wedge in her relationship with Frédéric. The singer has a booked and busy itinerary during her Queen of Me World Tour and she'll soon be returning to Las Vegas for her third residency show called Come on Over beginning May 2024.

One tipster alleged, "He wants to spend quality time with Shania, but that becomes impossible when Shania is moving from city to city touring, and he can't be there to hold her hand at every gig."