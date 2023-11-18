Redheaded Rivals? Reba McEntire Secretly ‘Furious’ She's Sharing 'The Voice' Spotlight With Wynonna Judd: Source
Reba McEntire is all smiles as Wynonna Judd joins her on The Voice as a mega mentor. But sources snitched the high-profile hire has the self-conscious country icon feeling some folks don’t want her to stick around the reality contest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reba, 68, is signed on to the NBC series through 2024’s season 25. But spies claim the Fancy singer isn’t a surefire lock after that.
“Reba’s under huge pressure and feeling awkward — especially with the addition of Wynonna to the show,” an insider squealed to the National Enquirer. “Reba considers herself the reigning country queen on the set and views Wynonna’s arrival as encroaching on her territory. She’s furious to have to share the spotlight with another country music legend — and a redheaded one at that!”
According to the tipster, McEntire posted a chipper video on her social media accounts announcing 59-year-old Judd’s arrival solely “to please the bosses!”
The insider blabbed, “Wynonna’s snapping at the heels and trying to muscle in, and Reba doesn’t like it. There’s a history of rivalry there — despite Reba’s warm welcome.”
What’s more, insiders say McEntire already had a distaste for Judd before she joined the show. Sources say Reba believed Wynonna tried to drag her late mother, Naomi, out on the road when she was emotionally unprepared to be there… which sources claimed may have been a factor in the singer’s suicide last year.
The mole also suggests McEntire— who’s coaching alongside crooner John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and country duo Dan + Shay — will have to “prove herself” if she wants to remain with the TV hit.
“There are people who don’t want her there. Reba knows she’s not everybody’s favorite person, and it’s a lot harder behind the scenes,” the insider confided.
“It’s made her worry and want to make it work and gratify everyone. But she’s still getting stabbed in the back by certain people who don’t think she’s a good fit — and some bosses can’t stand her. She’s carrying on, but it’s no picnic. She could use some good luck right about now.”
Interestingly enough, insiders have claimed for some time that McEntire "wants out" of her judge's chair on The Voice.
"Reba came on board with high hopes and the best intentions but she's sick of it already," one source dished. "She realizes they're all phonies and she's had to get sneaky just to be heard — and that's not her style."