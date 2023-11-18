Redheaded Rivals? Reba McEntire Secretly ‘Furious’ She's Sharing 'The Voice' Spotlight With Wynonna Judd: Source

Reba, 68, is signed on to the NBC series through 2024’s season 25. But spies claim the Fancy singer isn’t a surefire lock after that.

“Reba’s under huge pressure and feeling awkward — especially with the addition of Wynonna to the show,” an insider squealed to the National Enquirer. “Reba considers herself the reigning country queen on the set and views Wynonna’s arrival as encroaching on her territory. She’s furious to have to share the spotlight with another country music legend — and a redheaded one at that!”