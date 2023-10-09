Reba McEntire 'Demanding Respect' on 'The Voice' or She Wants Out: 'Didn't Realize How Double-Crossing It All Was'

The country star took over the role of former coach Blake Shelton, joining returning power houses John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani for Season 24.

"Am I supposed to like y'all? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?" McEntire said herself in a teaser released by NBC.

"The blind auditions were so much harder than I thought they were gonna be. They block you and it's just so devious," she confessed.