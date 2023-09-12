Blake Shelton Put in The Middle of Wife Gwen Stefani's Growing Feud With His 'Voice' Replacement Reba McEntire: Sources
Rock goddess Gwen Stefani is squaring off with country music legend Reba McEntire to be queen bee on The Voice — and husband Blake Shelton has been caught in the middle of the raging ego war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McEntire, 68, is replacing fan favorite Shelton, 47, on season 24 of the hit singing competition — and sources said that's put her squarely in the crosshairs of veteran coach Stefani, 53.
According to the National Enquirer, Stefani hasn't been "thrilled" about being upstaged by McEntire.
"They taped the blind auditions and battle rounds in July, and you could tell Gwen was less than thrilled playing second fiddle to Reba," an insider dished to the outlet.
"Reba has a very outgoing personality and can suck the air out of a room," the insider continued. "Gwen doesn't feel like she has a chance to shine the way she wants."
Apparently Stefani can't even count on help from her husband, either. Sources claimed he wanted no part in the brewing feud between his wife and a woman he considered among his best friends.
McEntire and Shelton go way back as far as industry friendships are concerned. Shelton played McEntire's little brother on her TV sitcom Malibu Country and was once managed by her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock.
The native Oklahomans also co-hosted the televised Academy of Country Music Awards together.
"Blake worships the ground Reba walks on," dished a close pal. "She's been such a career inspiration for him."
"In most cases, Blake goes out of his way to not ruffle Gwen's feathers," the insider said. "But he's told her he isn't going to stand for her to be anything less than polite and kind to Reba or she's gong to be living in a house of discontent."
Stefani allegedly sparring with McEntire hasn't been the first time a friendship has gotten in the way of the couple's marital bliss. Stefani hitting it off with Shelton's tour mate, Carly Pearce, reportedly did not go over well with the Some Beach singer.
"Carly struck up a close friendship with Gwen while she was on tour with Blake," a source told RadarOnline.com of Shelton feeling like a third wheel. "They found they have so much in common and really hit it off."
After Peace went through a breakup, Stefani was said to be one of her biggest supporters — and Shelton didn't want anything to do with their girl's night shenanigans.
"They go off for girls' nights on the town, hang out and get silly, and Blake's taken about all he can," the source continued. "There's a tinge of jealousy there because Carly was his friend first."
"He's too proud to make a huge stink, but he's venting to pals, asking why he left The Voice only to be treated like dog meat at home."