Blake Shelton 'Jealous' Over Wife Gwen Stefani's Close Friendship With Carly Pearce
Blake Shelton has been feeling like a third wheel since his wife, Gwen Stefani, became BFFs with his tour mate Carly Pearce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Carly struck up a close friendship with Gwen while she was on tour with Blake," spilled an insider. "They found they have so much in common and really hit it off," sources shared.
Insiders say the gals have been practically inseparable since Carly's breakup with real estate agent Riley King in early June.
"Gwen's been Carly's biggest supporter, telling her she deserves the best and it's okay to wait for the right guy, like she did," confided the source.
But sources say Blake, 47, would rather they give it a break — or at least include him in their shenanigans!
"They go off for girls' nights on the town, hang out and get silly, and Blake's taken about all he can," revealed the insider. "There's a tinge of jealousy there because Carly was his friend first.
"He's too proud to make a huge stink, but he's venting to pals, asking why he left The Voice only to be treated like dog meat at home."
Carly, 33, hasn't held back when expressing her fondness for Gwen, 53.
"I love her," she gushed, adding that the No Doubt rocker is "a true fan of songwriting, just like me," and that collaborating is "going to be fun."
But that apparently doesn't include Blake.
"Gwen and Carly are planning exciting things like a girls' camping trip and jamming nights," said the source. "It's got Blake seething."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shelton's rep for comment.
It's been reported that Shelton and Stefani have been experiencing some rough times since saying "I do" in July 2021.
The country singer's pals expressed concern that he might be "suffering from burnout" between his busy schedule and trying to keep his wife happy.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," a friend spilled. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."
Most recently, the two have allegedly been at odds over Stefani's desire to bring cameras into their home. According to insiders, the Just a Girl singer has been talking about doing a TV reality show on their Oklahoma ranch — but Shelton isn't into the idea of opening up their private life to the world.
"They want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute. She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma," a source said. "So far, he has been dead set against that. They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go."