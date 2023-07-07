Blake Shelton's Pals Concerned About Country Star's Lifestyle on Oklahoma Ranch, Gwen Stefani Stepping in: Sources

Sources said The Voice coach can be outside all day farming his land aboard a tractor, and his baseball cap isn't giving him the protection he needs.

"Blake's got a blotchy face and red neck, and these horrible brown spots are popping up," an insider close to the God's Country hitmaker said.

"He doesn't seem worried, but he should be. He wears a cap, but even if he's wearing sunscreen it's not enough. Those rays can be very dangerous — especially if he's out there hours at a time in the baking heat."