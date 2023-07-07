Blake Shelton's Pals Concerned About Country Star's Lifestyle on Oklahoma Ranch, Gwen Stefani Stepping in: Sources
Blake Shelton savors the time outside on his Oklahoma ranch so much that loved ones fear he may be exposing himself to future health problems, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The country crooner enjoys getting away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood on his 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch named Ten Point Ranch, which features several ponds, as well as a horse barn and a four-bedroom home, giving him the perfect taste of serenity.
Sources said The Voice coach can be outside all day farming his land aboard a tractor, and his baseball cap isn't giving him the protection he needs.
"Blake's got a blotchy face and red neck, and these horrible brown spots are popping up," an insider close to the God's Country hitmaker said.
"He doesn't seem worried, but he should be. He wears a cap, but even if he's wearing sunscreen it's not enough. Those rays can be very dangerous — especially if he's out there hours at a time in the baking heat."
Sources said Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, has been pushing him to take extra precautions now that summer is in full effect and temperatures are steadily rising.
"There's no doubt Blake loves ranch living but he really needs to take care," the tipster shared. "Gwen doesn't want to baby him, but when she's not there, he's a mess and doesn't take care of himself and that's worrying to his friends."
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin commented on a recent selfie of Shelton and warned his "upper right cheek looks like it has actinic keratoses," indicating it could be precancerous.
"They are treated by a dermatologist with a liquid nitrogen spray that removes the superficial layer where the pre-cancer starts," Mirkin, who has not personally treated the star, said. "Otherwise, they can grow deeper and eventually become skin cancers."
Stefani is the proud mom of three kids, sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. After tying the knot with Shelton, the couple started traveling back and forth from California to Shelton's massive Tishomingo ranch with her boys.
"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?'" Shelton said during a Country Radio Seminar 2022 interview.
"I go, 'Go out that door and don't come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."
He quipped, "When it comes to burning things, starting fires and throwing hatchets. You better get out of the way!"