Blake Shelton Trying To 'Hide' 50-Pound Weight Gain: Sources
Blake Shelton is trying to conceal his beer belly instead of tame it, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources snitch that the 46-year-old Voice coach has gained more than 50 pounds since he got hitched to Gwen Stefani, 53, and he doesn't care.
A spy squealed that Blake isn't concerned about gaining weight. "Rather than diet and work out like a sensible fellow, he tries to hide it by wearing man Spanx," claimed the insider.
Even his towering 6-foot-5 frame can't offset his bulk, but the tipster said Blake has convinced himself no one will notice.
"Blake has a whole collection of Spanx, from shorts to bodysuits, and wears them all the time, especially on the red carpet and when he's performing," revealed the source. "They used to feel uncomfortable, but now they're like a second skin that hides the excess weight he's too lazy to work off himself."
Sources say the beer guzzler's pin-thin wife has long tried to steer him away from his high-calorie diet to no avail — and it's got pals worried.
"Being so heavy puts a real strain on his system," said an insider. "It's dangerous, but he seems to have zero interest in losing weight."
The pal the country singer isn't changing his routine anytime soon. "He's eating like a hog," the insider shared. "He loves his beer and he's a total junk food junkie."
Meanwhile, efforts to ignore his weight gain are falling flat.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It's clear he's huge under those dark jackets, loose-fitting shirts, and baggy jeans," noted the source. "It can't be nice for Gwen. Pals have tried to get him to exercise and eat better because it's not healthy being so overweight. But Blake doesn't seem worried — and that's the problem."
Blake's changing appearance isn't the only reason alleged issue for the newlyweds.
As RadarOnline.com reported, pals expressed concern that Blake might be "suffering from burnout" in his second marriage to Gwen.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," a friend spilled. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."