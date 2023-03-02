Gwen Stefani Being 'Iced Out' Of Nashville By Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert & Her Country 'Mean Girl' Clique
Gwen Stefani has been married to country great Blake Shelton since 2021, but the 53-year-old hasn't exactly been welcomed by the ladies of Nashville, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spill that a group of "mean girls" — allegedly including Blake's ex-wife Miranda Lambert and her pals, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde — are appalled that the former No Doubt singer has been branching out into country music.
"They're doing their best to make her entry into this tight-knit society difficult," said an insider. "These country gals take offense that a pop star would have the gall to even want to be a country singer."
The sources alleged that Miranda and her clique are even badmouthing the mom of three around town.
"They put in these subtle digs," the source stated. "Like making fun of Gwen's singing, her bleach-blond hair and overall style, which they think is tacky."
Good thing for Gwen her husband is Mr. Popular.
"She sings with Blake at his Ole Red Bar and he has his own posse of country pals who are willing to work with Gwen and help her career," spilled the insider. "They've even offered to write songs for her."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Miranda's rep for comment.
As this outlet reported, pals are concerned Blake might be "suffering from burnout" in his second marriage.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," said a pal. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," a source said last month.
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."
In October, Blake shocked fans when he announced that the next season of The Voice will be his last. Insiders whispered the country singer quit to save his marriage as “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her."
While Blake and Gwen "played it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches," a source revealed. "Behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos."