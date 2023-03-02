Gwen Stefani Being 'Iced Out' Of Nashville By Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert & Her Country 'Mean Girl' Clique

Gwen Stefani has been married to country great Blake Shelton since 2021, but the 53-year-old hasn't exactly been welcomed by the ladies of Nashville, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources spill that a group of "mean girls" — allegedly including Blake's ex-wife Miranda Lambert and her pals, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde — are appalled that the former No Doubt singer has been branching out into country music.