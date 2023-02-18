Your tip
Blake Shelton Plans To Take Home His 'Voice' Chair Against His Wife Gwen Stefani's Wishes

By:

Feb. 17 2023

It turns out that Blake Shelton isn't leaving his coach's chair on The Voice after all — he plans to take his special seat with him when he goes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 46-year-old king of The Voice coaches announced plans to exit the hit singing competition show after the upcoming Season 23, ending a gig that made him a household name and put nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in salary in his pocket.

But Blake knows there are some things money just can't buy — namely the big red coach's chair he loves to swivel in. He recently revealed he longs to haul it back to his house.

"I feel like they owe me a damn chair!" said Blake, who is credited with bringing Nashville into the mainstream.

Sources say Shelton has already made an official request, and he's likely to get his rump rester as a parting gift — though it doesn't necessarily sit well with his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani, 53.

"Gwen recently finished a remodeling project in their home and she has everything exactly how she wants it," spilled the source. "She thinks that chair looks just fine on The Voice set, but it would be butt-ugly as home decor.

"She told Blake if he gets the chair, he needs to stick it in one of the Ole Red bars he owns for tourists to gawk at!"

While Blake and Gwen "played it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches," a source speculates the couple is "falling out of love" after tying the knot in 2021.

"Behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos," the insider revealed. "He would often get all the attention. And that would hit a nerve — she was jealous."

In October, Blake shocked fans when he announced that the next season of The Voice will be his last. However, sources claimed the country singer quit to save his marriage as “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her."

Insiders spilled that Blake is "suffering from burnout" with work and his personal life.

"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," said a pal. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.

"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."

