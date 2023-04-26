Blake Shelton 'Fighting' With Gwen Stefani Over her Country Crossover: Worries Wife's Album Will 'Flop'
He's a little bit country and now she wants in on it too! No Doubt alum Gwen Stefani is aching to ape her husband, Blake Shelton, and record a country album — and sources spill she's determined to do it without his help, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She wants to do this on her own," an insider said. "She doesn't want Blake to have any control."
While the 53-year-old has previously duetted with her hubby, the source said this album is not a collaboration.
"Blake's feeling a little left out of the process," added the pal. "Some people think it's a little cold, considering he was the one who introduced her to the power players in Nashville."
Worse, the 10-time CMA winner, 46, is fretting that his wife may not have what it takes to make the crossover.
"He knows Nashville is cutthroat," said the insider. "Gwen may not be perceived as 'country enough' or end up looking like a try-hard."
In other words, despite her talent, she may be a country flop. "That would be a huge shame for Blake," the source shared. "Especially when he's right there willing to help."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Blake and Gwen's reps for comment.
The Don't Speak singer might have to work overtime to be accepted by country royalty — especially since sources claimed she hadn't been welcomed by the ladies of Nashville, including Blake's ex-wife Miranda Lambert and her group of "mean girls."
"They're doing their best to make her entry into this tight-knit society difficult," an insider shared in March. "These country gals take offense that a pop star would have the gall to even want to be a country singer."
The source alleged Miranda and her pals "put in these subtle digs" as if they are "making fun of Gwen's singing, her bleach-blond hair and overall style, which they think is tacky."
But not everyone is icing the rocker out, with sources saying it's partially due to who her husband is.
"She sings with Blake at his Ole Red Bar and he has his own posse of country pals who are willing to work with Gwen and help her career," stated the insider. "They've even offered to write songs for her."
However, if Gwen keeps shutting Blake out, she might have no one in the honky-tonk town.