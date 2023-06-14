Gwen Stefani 'Taken Charge' of Helping Blake Shelton Shed Extra Weight, Hires Personal Trainer for Husband: Sources
Gwen Stefani is helping husband Blake Shelton hit the ground running with a weight loss routine including a nutritionist and trainer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Insiders close to The Voice coaches-turned-power couple said she is assisting the country crooner by motivating him to stay in tip-top shape. "Gwen's taken charge and has got Blake on a healthy new diet and exercise plan," the tipster claimed.
The No Doubt hitmaker, 53, wants him "to spend the next few months focusing," the source added. "She worries about his health."
It was previously learned that Shelton's inner circle said the God's Country singer, 46, has gained more than 50 pounds since the pair got hitched in July 2021 and it's now claimed he's been "seriously sluggish" as a result.
"Blake's got no choice but to follow her instructions," the insider said. "When they go out to eat, he can't have anything with ice cream in it. Steak is also out of the question. He can have fish, chicken, vegetables and rice or a plain baked potato with no sour cream or butter. It's boring, but he has to admit he feels better."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Stefani for comment.
Shelton and Stefani will mark their second wedding anniversary on July 3 and they have plenty to celebrate due to their "exciting plans in the months ahead," spilled the source. As for the duo's hopes to expand their blended family, "They still want a baby eventually, but in the meantime, Blake's got to get his priorities right."
Stefani is the proud mom of sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Back in 2020, Shelton was candid about his weight gain during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that Stefani had dyed his hair after it went from "salt and pepper" to "just salt."
"I actually really liked it," Shelton said of his freshly colored 'do, quipping, "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I'm actually trying to lose weight. I'm not opposed to having her color my hair again. I don't care. If it makes her happy, I'm cool with it."