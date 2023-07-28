New Marriage Drama: Blake Shelton Squashes Gwen Stefani's Reality Show Dreams, Causing Fresh Tension
Limelight-loving Gwen Stefani is chewing hubby Blake Shelton's ear off about doing a TV reality show on their Oklahoma ranch — but he's saying hell to the no, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Country superstar Shelton, 47, is already at odds with his 53-year-old wife over how he's packed on 50 pounds since their 2021 wedding — and now he's making things worse by pouring cold water all over her reality show dreams, snitched a source.
"Gwen is furious," spilled the spy. "She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea!" The No Doubt songbird has become "obsessed" with her fandom and is eager to give them what they want, spilled the spy.
"Gwen loves being famous more than ever with this whole new connection to her fans ever since she started her own makeup line last year. She's always going on live and interacting with them, it's intense," tattled the tipster.
"Blake finds it suffocating and they bicker all the time about how she's always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back. She genuinely loves connecting with her fans.
"They want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute. She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma.
"So far, he has been dead set against that. They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go."
According to the insider, there's not a Hillbilly Bone in Blake's body that wants cameras inside his house — he's busy with his TV game show Barmageddon, and frankly enjoying the opportunity it gives him for some time away from his bossy wife.
"Blake is digging in his heels because he's sick of being henpecked," squealed the source. "He's already feeling smothered. The last thing he needs is another commitment with her!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gwen and Blake's reps for comment.
For months, rumors have swirled that Shelton and Stefani are having marriage issues. Before saying "I do" in July 2021 at their Oklahoma ranch, they were each married to other people. The county crooner's first wife is singer Miranda Lambert. Stefani was famously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.
As RadarOnline.com reported, pals expressed concern that Shelton might be "suffering from burnout" between his busy schedule and trying to keep his wife happy.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," a friend spilled. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."