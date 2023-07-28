New Marriage Drama: Blake Shelton Squashes Gwen Stefani's Reality Show Dreams, Causing Fresh Tension

"Blake finds it suffocating and they bicker all the time about how she's always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back. She genuinely loves connecting with her fans.

"They want to see more of her life and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute. She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma.

"So far, he has been dead set against that. They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go."