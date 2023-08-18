No Doubt About Their Love: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline, From 'The Voice' to Wedded Bliss
April 2014: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Met on 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani officially joined NBC's The Voice as a coach. She secured a spot on the judging panel alongside Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
She was still married to Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was still with his then-wife, Miranda Lambert.
Summer of 2015: They Divorced Their Partners
A few months after they first met, Stefani and Shelton filed their respective divorces from their partners.
Shelton broke up with his fellow country singer in July, while the What You Waiting For? hitmaker called it quits with Rossdale in August.
In her interview with Howard Stern, Stefani admitted "going white" after her fellow The Voice judge revealed his split.
"It was during that time, he came up to my chair," she recalled. "I never saw him look so upset. So then I was like, 'I gotta talk to you.'"
From there, a spark kindled between them.
November 2015: Stefani and Shelton Started Dating
After becoming singles, Stefani and Shelton gave their relationship a try and started dating.
A representative for the now 47-year-old God's Country singer confirmed their romance to People after dating rumors emerged following their Halloween weekend date.
"Blake and Gwen have begun dating," an unnamed insider said. "They've been supporting each other through a difficult time and they're really happy together. Everyone is thrilled because they're both incredibly nice people."
May 2016: They Performed Together For the 1st Time
Stefani and Shelton marked public outings in the months following the confirmation of their relationship. But they made everyone's hearts flutter even more when they performed together for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016.
The couple sang Go Ahead and Break My Heart, which they wrote together.
October 2020: They Got Engaged
A year into their relationship, the couple sparked engagement rumors that even Ellen DeGeneres quizzed Stefani regarding their wedding date.
The 53-year-old Hollaback Girl singer revealed in an Instagram post that Shelton officially popped the question after five years of dating.
July 3, 2021: Stefani and Shelton Said 'I Do'
Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the male crooner's Oklahoma ranch, where he built a small chapel specially made and built for the occasion, Page Six reported.
"They don't want a huge wedding," a source said months before the ceremony. "They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."
July 3, 2022: Couple Marked 1st Wedding Anniversary
A year after tying the knot, the couple marked their anniversary with sweet posts dedicated to each other.
Stefani uploaded a video montage of the moments from their wedding with Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love playing in the background. Meanwhile, Shelton shared a photo from the ceremony and called his wife "the woman that makes my world go round" in the caption.
July 3, 2022: They Celebrated 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Time flies too fast, as Stefani and Shelton have already celebrated their second wedding anniversary.
Stefani shared another video of their moments together and set her song True Babe as the background music. Meanwhile, her husband posted a photo of themselves kissing in front of their wedding cake.
"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you," he captioned his Instagram post.