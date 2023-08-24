'This Hurt Him': Gwen Stefani's Ex Gavin Rossdale Slighted After Son Performed at Stepdad Blake Shelton's Bar

Gwen Stefani's rocker ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, felt slighted after their teenage son Kingston made his performing debut at stepdad Blake Shelton's bar, according to a sensational new report.

Insiders close to the Bush singer and guitarist said he was bummed out as he "asked Kingston many times to join him on stage," but apparently always got turned down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Gavin has tutored Kingston in music, and he plays in his dad's style, hard rock," a source said.