'This Hurt Him': Gwen Stefani's Ex Gavin Rossdale Slighted After Son Performed at Stepdad Blake Shelton's Bar
Gwen Stefani's rocker ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, felt slighted after their teenage son Kingston made his performing debut at stepdad Blake Shelton's bar, according to a sensational new report.
Insiders close to the Bush singer and guitarist said he was bummed out as he "asked Kingston many times to join him on stage," but apparently always got turned down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Gavin has tutored Kingston in music, and he plays in his dad's style, hard rock," a source said.
Kington recently rocked the house at Shelton's venue Ole Red in Tishomingo, performing a free acoustic show on August 11 after the country crooner gave him a warm welcome.
"I've very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever," the ex-Voice coach said as attendees cheered in anticipation. "This guy's an artist, he's the real deal and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first ever public performance."
Shelton rejoiced, "His music is rock so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17-years-old, everybody. Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody!"
A source said Rossdale is proud of his son and grateful he has no shortage of support, but was "hurt" that he didn't share that special moment with Kingston. "He says he is still the dad," claimed the tipster, according to the National Enquirer.
Stefani was a beaming mom in the audience and she also performed onstage with her husband.
She and Rossdale split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. In addition to Kingston, the exes also share kids Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. As for Shelton, he was previously wed to Kaynette Williams and Miranda Lambert.
The No Doubt singer found love with Shelton while serving as a fellow coach on The Voice and they got hitched on his Oklahoma ranch in 2021, seven years after meeting in 2014.
Rossdale had just last month spoken about their dynamic raising kids post-split during an appearance on the Not So Hollywood podcast.
"I think you can go one of two ways," he said. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent. I think we just 'parent'."
"We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."
"I think that gives [the kids] an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process," Rossdale continued.
"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."