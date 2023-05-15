'Their Kids Are 'Suffering': Gavin Rossdale's Making it 'Impossible' for Gwen Stefani to Co-Parent With

Gwen Stefani is at a crossroads with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale , with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Bush frontman is making it "impossible" for them to co-parent successfully.

Gwen, 53, and Gavin, 57, were married for 13 years when the No Doubt rocker filed for divorce in 2015. The exes share joint custody of their three children — sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

"Gavin continues to make it impossible to co-parent with Gwen Stefani. And their three kids are suffering," an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com.