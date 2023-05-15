'Their Kids Are 'Suffering': Gavin Rossdale's Making it 'Impossible' for Gwen Stefani to Co-Parent With
Gwen Stefani is at a crossroads with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Bush frontman is making it "impossible" for them to co-parent successfully.
Gwen, 53, and Gavin, 57, were married for 13 years when the No Doubt rocker filed for divorce in 2015. The exes share joint custody of their three children — sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
"Gavin continues to make it impossible to co-parent with Gwen Stefani. And their three kids are suffering," an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com.
They also shared that Gavin is allegedly giving Gwen — who married Blake Shelton in 2021 — mixed signals, with the source suggesting that Gavin would do things like attend parent/teacher conferences and tell his ex-wife that “she looks really pretty.”
“It just messes with Gwen's head,” the insider added.
We're told Gavin hasn't put much effort into getting to know his sons' country-singing stepdad either. The source shared that the British rockstar has never hung out with or even formally met Blake "beyond waving hi."
"It's really strange," the insider noted. "The kids are always stuck in the middle, and it's truly sad."
As for Gwen, the source snitched that she wanted to move her sons to Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, which is "where they are all the happiest." But Gavin allegedly "won't allow it."
We've learned Gavin's reportedly putting Gwen's plans on hold, with the insider sharing that the Don't Speak singer and her country crooner "are just waiting until the kids graduate from high school" to make the official move.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gavin for comment.
While co-parenting seems to be a struggle lately, Gwen and Gavin's divorce process went pretty smoothly despite not having a prenuptial agreement when they said "I do" in 2002.
They agreed to a 50/50 split of physical custody of the boys, with neither asking for spousal or child support.
Gwen gave love another shot when she married her Voice costar Blake at his ranch in July 2021. However, sources shared that married life has been rocky for the duo ahead of their second anniversary.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Blake's pals have been concerned the country star might be "suffering from burnout" in his second marriage.
"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," said a pal. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," a source said in February.
"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."