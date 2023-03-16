Reba McEntire's Tension With Kelly Clarkson 'Boiling Over' On 'Voice' Set As Singer's Ex-Mother-In-Law Meddles In Divorce Mess
Meddling Reba McEntire — The Voice's latest mega mentor — wants to mend the broken marriage between her costar Kelly Clarkson and stepson Brandon Blackstock, but the busybody's efforts to broker peace may blow up in her face, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They have to play nice for the cameras, but things are really tense between them. Reba's got it in her head that Kelly should take Brandon back, which has really upset Kelly," snitched a source.
The original American Idol champ finalized her divorce from her former manager Blackstock, 46, in 2022 — spelling the end to their six-year union after a bitter court battle.
"But for some reason, Reba just can't accept that it's over," dished the source. According to the tipster, the Fancy singer, 67, still has a "soft spot" for her stepson — despite dumping his dad, Narvel, in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kelly, 40, won primary custody of children, River, 8, and Remington, 6, but she was forced to fork over a whopping $1.3 million cash settlement — plus $45k in monthly child support — to Reba's stepkid.
The source said the songbird is still "so angry" about her ex's cash grab and squealed there's "no chance" she'll ever take him back.
"Reba has this delusional hope Brandon and Kelly could work things out. She thinks it would be better for the kids," tattled the spy. "Kelly's not having any of it. She thinks Reba should leave The Voice. The tension's boiling over — and everyone's worried it's going to come out on camera."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kelly and Reba's reps for comment.
The Voice set is growing increasingly uncomfortable for everyone — including soon-to-be departed judge Blake Shelton. He became Kelly's confidant after her split with Blackstock, even firing the music manager who once repped both country singers.
Shelton, who shared the screen with his pop-punk goddess wife, Gwen Stefani, is gearing up to exit the competition singing series after the upcoming Season 23.
