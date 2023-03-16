Reba McEntire's Tension With Kelly Clarkson 'Boiling Over' On 'Voice' Set As Singer's Ex-Mother-In-Law Meddles In Divorce Mess

Meddling Reba McEntire — The Voice 's latest mega mentor — wants to mend the broken marriage between her costar Kelly Clarkson and stepson Brandon Blackstock , but the busybody's efforts to broker peace may blow up in her face, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"They have to play nice for the cameras, but things are really tense between them. Reba's got it in her head that Kelly should take Brandon back, which has really upset Kelly," snitched a source.

The original American Idol champ finalized her divorce from her former manager Blackstock, 46, in 2022 — spelling the end to their six-year union after a bitter court battle.