Dolly Parton Puts Career on Hold to Care for Ailing Husband Carl Dean: Report
Dotting Dolly Parton, 77, is reportedly putting her career on hold to care for her beloved but ailing husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dean, 81, has reportedly spent several years battling Alzheimer's disease.
"Dolly has long been a fixture on the touring circuit, but as her husband's health takes precedence, she has chosen to take a step back from the stage to focus on what matters most – family," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"She wants to make sure they enjoy every last minute they have together," the insider added.
While the Jolene singer has captivated audiences for decades, her personal life and marriage have remained largely private. Dean has remained out of the spotlight, leaving much about himself a mystery to the blonde bombshell's fans, while his songbird wife amassed a whopping $650 million fortune from her country music hits.
The couple married in 1966, when Parton was just 20-years-old and Dean was 23-years-old.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Dean, who was said to suffer from high blood pressure and heart problems, was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019.
Parton previously said of her decision to slow down after over a dozen headlining tours and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, "I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband."
According to a 2022 report from Closer, insiders said at the time that Parton is "fiercely private" of her marriage and beau, especially amid his health issues.
"They’re not as active physically as they once were. Carl’s not jumping in the car and ready for an adventure like he used to be. It’s called slowing down — he relies on Dolly and the staff more these days — but Dolly says it’s better than the alternative," the source said.
Insiders noted that Parton doted on Dean and cooked him favorite like chicken and dumplings. Parton acknowledged that after spending a lifetime together, their remaining time was precious.
"We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen," Parton previously said.
"I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."