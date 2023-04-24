Taylor Swift Fan Fatally Struck By DWI Suspect After Singer's Texas Concert
A fan of Taylor Swift was tragically killed over the weekend after leaving a concert held by the singer in Texas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jacob Lewis was fatally struck by a car late Friday night shortly after leaving Swift’s concert at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place as Lewis and his older sister were returning home from The Eras Tour show. Their car reportedly stalled in the northbound lane of US-59 and Shepherd Drive.
When Lewis exited the vehicle to push the stalled-out vehicle, he was reportedly struck from behind by a driver in a Volkswagen Beetle.
"I immediately ran to him and called 911," the victim’s sister, April Bancroft, told ABC. "And that was it."
The driver, since identified as 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes, allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was followed by a tow-truck driver somewhere in the vicinity at the time of the accident.
Although the alleged assailant reportedly tried to flee the scene on foot after being followed, he was ultimately caught and apprehended by the HPD shortly thereafter.
Hayes is now reportedly in custody on a $90,000 bond. He is also being investigated for driving while intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Charging documents also show that the alleged assailant was slapped with failure to stop and render aid, and records show Hayes was previously charged with DWI in both 2014 and 2015.
"Part of me knows I should not get anywhere near him with what I want to do to him because this just breaks my heart," the victim’s sister said after Hayes was taken into custody.
The victim’s sister also said that while her younger brother’s death was devastating and tragic, she will make sure to remember their last moments together as the time they spent getting ready for Swift’s concert earlier that night.
"Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever," she said.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Lewis following his tragic passing this weekend, his family is collecting money to help pay for flowers and funeral costs.
They also reportedly plan to create a scholarship fund in Lewis’ honor.