Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Break Up After Six Years Of Dating

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans had been asking questions after Joe had been noticeably MIA from Taylor’s The Eras Tour.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the decision was a mutual decision and there was no drama. The insider said that “The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

For years, Taylor and Joe have kept their romance somewhat low-profile. The singer did reference her relationship in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Taylor & Joe started dating in 2016 and were going strong back in October. A source told the outlet the duo was “doing great” and their relationship was “super strong.”

In 2018, Joe spoke to British GQ about the decision to keep his personal life to himself .

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

“Someone’s private life is, by definition, private,” he said. “No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

Later, he talked about understanding the fascination with the relationship. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he said. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to,” he said in a separate interview.