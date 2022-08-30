Ringless Taylor Swift Parties Without Rumored Fiancé Joe Alwyn After MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift caught attention when she arrived solo and ringless at the MTV Video Music Awards, and despite changing for the after-party, she remained without her rumored fiancé, Joe Alwyn, and with a naked ring finger.
Radar can confirm the 32-year-old singer was not sporting a diamond at Sunday's 2022 award show when she won Video of the Year and dropped the bomb that she's releasing a brand new album, Midnight.
While she wore several rings on her other fingers, that digit was noticeably bare.
Swift dripped in diamonds, arriving at the annual show in New York City wearing a crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta mini dress with a revealing open-back.
Swiping on her signature red lips, the Grammy winner turned heads in the show-stopping number. While her dazzling dress grabbed attention, it wasn't enough to divert our eyes off her hands.
Swift added to her finger bling when she arrived at the Republic Records after-party just before midnight with no Joe or engagement ring in sight. Slipping her curves in a hip-hugging jumpsuit, Swift flashed her long limbs in the navy one-piece with a crystal-embezzled sweetheart-shaped neckline.
Looking glamorous, she paired her Moschino after-party ensemble with bedazzled stars with an oversized white faux fur jacket.
Swift arrived at the Fleur Room in Manhattan in the silky number and made sure to take plenty of shots for the paparazzi. The Bad Blood singer also showcased her chic after-party fit and nude left finger with friends inside the bash.
Despite having quite the night — she took home three moon men, announced her new album, and snagged one of the biggest awards of the show — RadarOnline.com can confirm that Swift did not celebrate her success with her possible future husband.
The Boy Erased actor reportedly popped the question over the Christmas holiday while the couple vacationed in the England countryside.
In January, RadarOnline.com reported the news — revealing Swift and Alwyn's three-day romantic getaway resulted in an engagement. One month later, the Shake It Off singer emerged from the studio and kept her left hand covered.
The musician and her longtime lover allegedly swore their "immediate family, and trusted, very old friends" to secrecy. Swift only wears her "beautiful ring" around those she trusts in private — hence, why we may never see her gorgeous diamond until the couple ties the knot.
But don't expect them to say "I do" in front of cameras.
“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them," a pal told The Sun.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift and Joe's rep for comment.