Taylor Swift 'Got Engaged' To Joe Alwyn In Cornwall Over The Holidays, Couple's Been Keeping It Secret For 5 Months

Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 1 2022, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been keeping their engagement secret for months. Radar learned the Grammy winner's longtime lover popped the question over the holidays while the two snuck off to Cornwall.

In January, RadarOnline.com reported the news — revealing Swift and Alwyn's three-day romantic getaway resulted in an engagement. One month later, the Shake It Off singer emerged from the studio and kept her left hand covered.

Their engagement is making headlines again after The Sun claimed the musician and the actor have sworn "immediate family, and trusted, very old friends" to secrecy.

Taylor Swift Spotted For First Time In 3 Months, Conceals Left Hand Amid Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors

Source: Mega
Swift only wears her "beautiful ring" around those she trusts in private — hence, the photos of her strategically hiding her left ring finger.

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement,” an insider spilled.

According to the well-connect informant, Swift and Alwyn want to stay in their love bubble and won't say "I do" in front of cameras.

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them," the pal claimed.

Source: Mega

Following RadarOnline.com's January bombshell about her engagement, Swifties everywhere lost their minds over the news.

"@taylorswift13 hello ARE YOU ENGAGED?! The public needs to know. And by public, I mean me," one excited fan posted on Twitter. "Bruhhh they are saying Taylor swift is engaged !?!?!?!?!?!? If thats true I'm gonna screammmmm !?!?!?!? please god let this be true," added another.

The couple was first linked in 2016, but Swift didn't make their relationship public in May 2017. One year later, it was revealed that the singer believed he was The One.

“She wants to get engaged to him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Source: Mega
Swift and Alwyn have kept quiet on the future nuptial news. Radar has reached out for comment to their reps multiple times.

