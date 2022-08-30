New Jersey Man Sentenced To 3 Years Behind Bars After Posing As Patriots Player & Selling 'Tom Brady' Super Bowl Rings

He will now have to pay the piper after posing as a former player for the New England Patriots so he could get the jewelry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only will he have to spend 36 months in prison, but he's also been ordered by United States District Judge David O. Carter to shell out $63,000 to a former Patriots player he conned by buying the athlete's Super Bowl LI ring with at least one bad check in 2017.

He apparently sold the ring soon after for $63,000 to a well-known broker of championship rings.

The US Attorney's Office said his scheme first started that year after receiving the aforementioned ring.