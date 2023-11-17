Keke Palmer Flees to Paris With 8-Month-old Son After Restraining Order Drama With Ex Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer escaped to Paris, France, with her 8-month-old son, Leo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palmer's much-needed vacation came amid the drama with the father of her child, her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she accused of being physically abusive.
Rainy weather didn't appear to stop the 30-year-old mom from sightseeing with her son on Thursday. Palmer was seen smiling from ear to ear as she carried Leo around the City of Love, making stops at famous tourist attractions like the Eiffel Tower and the Quai Branly Museum.
It was a welcomed sight to see Palmer look relaxed and happy after disturbing allegations of her relationship with Jackson surfaced.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex and was given full custody of their child.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and their son.
The Nope actress included an alleged incident from November 5 in her filing, in which she claimed her ex "trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me - lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police."
Palmer claimed that shortly before 11 AM, "Darius burst through my bedroom door" and demanded to see their son.
The actress said that her ex, who was not invited to her home, "kept repeating that he was there to take Leo – an eight-month-old baby who is being breast fed (sic) – to watch a football game."
Palmer also included screenshots of her security footage as evidence of the alleged abuse in her filing.
Jackson denied the allegations and accused her mother, Sharon Palmer, of threatening to "put a bullet" in his head during the argument with her daughter.
Insiders alleged that Palmer misrepresented the November 5 incident and claimed Jackson called her before showing up at her house.
A since-deleted recording of the phone call was posted online by TMZ before it was quickly taken down. Sharon told RadarOnline.com exclusively, "You should ask them for the entire tape."
Sharon said she "feared" for her daughter's life and accused Jackson of recording her without her consent.
"You will hear him being told to leave several times," Sharon told RadarOnline.com on the deleted recording. "The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave."
Keke and Jackson ended their relationship in October, months after welcoming their only child together.