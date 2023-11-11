Keke Palmer Had 'Problems' With Ex-Boyfriend Before Vegas Incident But 'It Was the Beginning of the End,' Says Source

Fans were quick to come to Palmer's defense following the incident.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one Palmer fan wrote, "If a woman as famous as Keke Palmer can get abused under the radar for over a year, then imagine what it’s like for the countless women who don’t have class, fame or money to leverage as protection. Keke had security footage. What about the women who only have their word? Scary."

Another user replied, "She has security footage and there’s still brain-dead f------ stains insisting she ‘must’ve provoked him’ or he was being ‘reactive.’ It’s f------ ridiculous."

Though the pair never commented on the incident directly, Palmer seemed to make light of the situation by joining Usher in the video for his song Boyfriend. She also shared a video of her hanging out with Jackson on her 30th birthday.