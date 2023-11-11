Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protesters Storm the Streets of Manhattan, Calling for the Elimination of the Jewish State

According to the New York Post, The demonstration was part of a larger protest called "Flood Manhattan for Gaza," which initially started at Columbus Circle.

Prior to their arrival at Grand Central Terminal, they burned an Israeli flag and taunted a small group of counter-demonstrators. The protesters then marched through Manhattan while splattering fake blood on the New York Times building.

The anti-Israel crowd chanted, "We don't want a Jewish state. We want '48!" — a reference to Palestine before the establishment of Israel. Others yelled, "Settlers, settlers, go back home! Palestine is ours alone!" and "Israel, go to Hell!"