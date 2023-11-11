Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protesters Storm the Streets of Manhattan, Calling for the Elimination of the Jewish State
Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters, demanding the elimination of the Jewish state, stormed the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on Friday, November 10.
The crowded demonstration led to the temporary closure of the station, as protesters furiously banged and kicked at a locked entrance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Post, The demonstration was part of a larger protest called "Flood Manhattan for Gaza," which initially started at Columbus Circle.
Prior to their arrival at Grand Central Terminal, they burned an Israeli flag and taunted a small group of counter-demonstrators. The protesters then marched through Manhattan while splattering fake blood on the New York Times building.
The anti-Israel crowd chanted, "We don't want a Jewish state. We want '48!" — a reference to Palestine before the establishment of Israel. Others yelled, "Settlers, settlers, go back home! Palestine is ours alone!" and "Israel, go to Hell!"
Standing across the street were a few Israel supporters, including Gregory Jachts, a non-Jewish resident of Bergen County.
Jachts expressed his disgust at the protesters' chants, stating, "It is offensive that they're here chanting for the elimination of Israel."
"They were chanting from the river to the sea, and that calls for the elimination of Israel and the genocide of the Jews," he added.
The protest continued on 59th Street from Columbus Circle, with the demonstrators plastering stickers that read "Zionism is terrorism" and "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza!" on the windows and doors of the Dior store on 5th Avenue.
Midtown resident Anna Ahmed joined the protest while carrying a Palestinian flag. She expressed her desire for an end to the violence, stating, "Since '48, Israel came and occupied Palestine. Since that day and today, they're killing kids and children. Every day, they're bombing hospitals, kids, schools, and houses."
The protesters projected messages such as "Palestine will be free," "Cease apartheid," "Cease funding Israel," and "Cease Imperialism" on the Museum of Modern Art building. They then proceeded to rage at two different Starbucks stores on 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue, causing workers to lock the doors in response to the aggression.
The pro-Palestine group's final destination was Grand Central Terminal, where protesters attempted to force their way inside the locked doors. Some tore up posters showing missing hostages, while others kicked and hit the glass doors, causing damage.
Scores of police eventually surrounded the terminal, announcing that the crowd needed to disperse. Multiple arrests were made, but police did not provide an exact number.
This protest comes after a similar demonstration last month, during which the train station was shut down and more than 300 people were arrested.
According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza following Israel's response to a surprise attack by Hamas, which claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 Israelis.