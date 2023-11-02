Deleted: Israel Removes Shocking Post Accusing Palestinians of Faking Their Own Deaths in Gaza
Israel was forced to delete a controversial social media post this week after the country accused Palestinians of faking their deaths in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come nearly one month after Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, the conflict between the Palestinian terrorist group and Israel continues to escalate.
The Israeli government came under fire earlier this week after they posted a video to their official X account that allegedly showed the corpse of a killed Palestinian citizen moving inside a body bag.
“Reminder: The Gaza Ministry of Health = Hamas,” Israel wrote alongside the video. “Bodies can’t move their heads.”
The shocking post garnered more than 4.5 million views before it was deleted on Wednesday due to immense backlash.
Many X users criticized the Israeli government for pushing “conspiracy theories” on their official social media accounts after the “Gaza = Hamas” video was removed.
“The official government account for Israel once again spread the Pallywood conspiracy theory which claims Palestinians are crisis actors performing for videos & faking their death,” one user wrote alongside a screenshot of the initial video.
“They deleted it now, but it already had been viewed more than 4.5 million times in the past two days,” the X user added.
The post published by the Israeli government on Monday came shortly after the nation once again accused Palestinian civilians of faking their deaths amid the mounting war in Gaza.
Another video, which was uploaded last week, included two videos that allegedly featured the same Palestinian man after he was reported dead.
That post also caused controversy, and the videos were ultimately deleted from the platform due to the significant backlash.
“The official Israel account on X just spread the Pallywood conspiracy theory, a claim I’m seeing more & more that Palestinians are actors, faking what's going on in Gaza,” the same X user wrote.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“They deleted it, but the damage is done, it's spreading via others,” he continued. “These are two completely different people.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a devastating conflict ever since the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
More than 1,400 Israeli civilians were reported dead in the attack, while at least 200 more were kidnapped and held hostage in Gaza.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health claimed that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7.
Israel also came under fire from pro-Palestine protestors on Tuesday and Wednesday after their forces targeted two separate Gazan refugee camps as part of a plan to kill Hamas terrorists.