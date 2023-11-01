Lindsey Graham Says 'No Amount' of Palestinian Deaths Would Make Him Question Israeli Support: 'There is No Limit'
Senator Lindsey Graham defended Israel this week and said that there was “no amount” of Palestinian deaths that would make him question the war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just hours after Israel admitted to bombing a Palestinian refugee camp where “numerous” Hamas terrorists were killed, Senator Graham appeared on CNN to discuss the ongoing conflict.
CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillips pressed the GOP lawmaker about Israel’s airstrikes against Palestinian civilians. She also questioned the shocking number of civilian casualties in Gaza that resulted from Israel’s attacks.
“Is it acceptable to drop bombs on a densely populated civilian area where there are refugees, where people are living, where there are children?” Phillips asked Graham.
“Is there a threshold for you?” the CNN host pressed further. “And do you think there should be one for the United States government in which the U.S. would say: ‘Let’s hold off for a second in terms of civilian casualties?’”
According to Graham, there is “no limit” regarding what Israel might do to Hamas that would make the South Carolina senator question his support for Israel.
He also compared the Palestinian terrorist group to Japan and Germany during World War II.
“No,” Graham responded. “If somebody asked us after World War II, ‘Is there a limit to what you would do to make sure that Japan and Germany don’t conquer the world? Is there any limit to what Israel should do to the people who are trying to slaughter the Jews?” The answer is no. There is no limit.”
Although Graham acknowledged that Israel needed to “be smart” about their tactics to “limit civilian casualties,” he also emphasized that Israel does not need to “apologize” for striking down Hamas.
“But here’s what you need to do. Be smart,” he explained. “Let’s try to limit civilian casualties the best we can. Let’s put humanitarian aid in areas that protect the innocent. I’m all for that.”
“But this idea that Israel has to apologize for attacking Hamas, who’s embedded with their own population, needs to stop,” the senator continued. “The goal is to destroy Hamas. Hamas is creating these casualties – not Israel.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack from the Gaza Strip and killed more than 1,400 people on October 7.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health claimed that more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in retaliation since the Hamas attack on October 7.
An Israeli airstrike launched on Tuesday against a Gaza refugee camp reportedly killed dozens of Palestinian civilians and left hundreds more wounded.
"My three kids are gone, my kids, no one is alive," one Palestinian civilian said after Tuesday’s attack.
Israel claimed that the attack on the Gazan refugee camps resulted in the death of Ibrahim Biari – a senior Hamas commander accused of orchestrating the October 7 attack against Israel on October 7.