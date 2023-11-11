WATCH: Zachery Ty Bryan Claims Ex Set Up Domestic Violence Arrest While Cuffed in Squad Car, Says He'd 'Never Hurt' Her
Zachery Ty Bryan denied hurting his baby mama when he was handcuffed and thrown in the back of a squad car. RadarOnline.com has obtained a video from inside the police vehicle, showing the chatty Home Improvement alum squawking like a bird about the incident between him and his ex on July 28.
Bryan, 42, insisted he "will never hurt" the mother of his three children, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, telling the officer that she's "a manipulating piece of s---," who allegedly conspired with her father to put him behind bars.
"They're pathological liars," the childhood actor said in the video. "The reality is that she can't have me, and she's trying to put me in jail for it."
According to Bryan, Cartwright "told me this was going to be the case, too. She's like, 'I'm going to f------ get you arrested, and you're done.'"
He insisted the arresting cop go through his phone, which was left at the scene. "She's a f------ psychopath," Bryan spewed, claiming she sent him a text message allegedly threatening, "I'll put you in jail."
He then pled with the officer to "please arrest her. She's a liar." Later in the conversation, Bryan called Cartwright "a phony person" who will "convince you into anything." The troubled actor said his dad warned him about her.
"My dad told me — my dad is like, 'She's going to f--- your s--- up.' I was like, 'F---!' I just didn't believe it. Whatever. And sure enough, this is the plan."
Despite the name-calling, Bryan, who was also photographed with injuries after the domestic violence incident, had Cartwright's back when officers asked where his scratches came from.
"No, I'm not — I'm not here to incriminate her," he said. "She's the mother of my children." Bryan also insisted, "I will never hurt her."
Bryan then turned his sights from his baby mama to all women.
"I mean, you guys need to, like, look into, like, the real problem. These girls are the problems," the handcuffed actor stated. "They literally suck you in and f--- you dry, Dude."
He ended his ride to jail by buttering up the officer.
"Let's just get through this process," Bryan said. "You've been great, dude. Don't get insecure. You're good. Yeah, you're good. You're doing great every day. You're doing a great job."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Home Improvement star was arrested in July. Exclusive photos obtained by this outlet showed both Bryan and Cartwright with injuries. Officers noted that he "appeared to show signs of intoxication" at the time of his arrest.
Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence last month. He received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions," and was ordered to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval."
Bryan's attorney told Entertainment Tonight, "Mr. Bryan was actually sentenced to the seven days he had already served and is not required to serve any more jail time."
He's also forbidden to drink alcohol or do drugs, and must seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer."