Leonardo DiCaprio Mad at Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro After They 'Dissed' Him on Movie Set : Report
Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly vowed to never work with legendary director Martin Scorsese and iconic actor Robert De Niro again after the premiere of their new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders alleged that DiCaprio made his fiery decision after he felt like Scorsese and De Niro "dissed" him on set.
Insiders shared that DiCaprio felt slighted by Scorsese because the director allegedly froze him out in favor of childhood pal De Niro, who's starred in 10 of Scorsese's hit films over five decades.
"Until this project, Leo has always had Marty's undivided attention when they're making movies together," a source told the National Enquirer. "But with Bob in the picture, he felt left out."
"Leo felt like the two 80-year-old ganged up on him," the source continued. "Any problems Bob had with Leo he would take directly to Marty — and Marty would side with De Niro."
Scorsese also appeared to mock the 49-year-old actor in a recent interview, saying the Titanic star's desire to improvise and change lines while filming was "endless, endless, endless!"
"Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes," the director added.
Sources claimed it didn't help matters when Scorsese added a new scene that wasn't in the source material — which featured De Niro brutally spanking DiCaprio's behind — that forced the Revenant star to wear hidden padding to stave off pain during repeated takes.
"Leo felt like Bob and Marty abused him — and he is no glutton for punishment," the insider claimed. "He's not going to work with them again."
The idea of DiCaprio cutting ties with Scorsese is nothing short of shocking considering their massively successful collaborations. DiCaprio has starred in 6 films directed by Scorsese, including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, and The Wolf of Wall Street.
Moreover, De Niro was reportedly the one who told his longtime director pal about the rising star after he worked alongside then-18-year-old DiCaprio on the 1993 drama This Boy's Life.
When DiCaprio finally achieved one of Hollywood's biggest honors and won the Academy Award for Best Actor, he thanked Scorsese directly in his Oscar acceptance speech.
"I have to thank everyone from the very onset of my career...to Mr. Jones for casting me in my first film to Mr. Scorsese for teaching me so much about the cinematic art form," DiCaprio told the Academy in 2015.