'Psychotic': Robert De Niro's GF Tiffany Chen Testified That Ex-Assistant Had 'Imaginary Intimacy' With Actor

Robert De Niro's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, took the witness stand and testified over her disapproval of his former assistant on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Chen told the Killers of the Flower Moon star in a series of emails shown to the jury that she felt Graham Chase Robinson was having "imaginary intimacy" with the actor, describing his ex-staffer as a "mean, insecure, territorial girl" who "thinks she's your wife."