‘F--- You': Robert De Niro Pleads for Voicemail of Him Berating ‘Spoiled Brat’ Ex-Assistant Not be Shown to Jury
Robert De Niro is asking that a voicemail he left his ex-assistant Graham Robinson not be entered as evidence in their upcoming trial.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Casino star and his legal team have submitted a list of topics, and evidence they don’t believe the jury should be presented.
Robinson started working as an assistant for De Niro in 2008. She was promoted to VP of Production of his company Canal Productions before resigning in 2019.
De Niro and his ex-employee are gearing up to face off in court. He sued Robinson for $6 million claiming she binge-watched Netflix at work, improperly used the company credit card for personal expenses, and transferred millions of Canal’s airline miles for her personal use.
Robinson denied any of her expenses were unapproved or that she slacked off at work. She accused De Niro and his team of filing a frivolous lawsuit after learning she planned to sue.
In court documents, she said De Niro beat her to the punch and filed his lawsuit before she was able to bring her $12 million case.
Robinson accused her former boss of gender discrimination and creating a hostile work environment in her suit.
She said De Niro often yelled at her and called her a “b----.” She said he urinated while on the phone with her and crossed boundaries.
Robinson recently revealed a text De Niro sent his girlfriend Tiffany Chen after finding out Robinson hired a lawyer.
De Niro text Chen about Robinson, “who the f--- does she think she is?!?!?!”
He added, “The balls, the nerve, the chutzpah, the sense of entitlement, how dare her!”
Now, in a recently filed motion, De Niro has asked that a 2012 voicemail he left Robinson not be shown to the jury. He said after filing her lawsuit Robinson leaked a 54-second voicemail of him to the press.
In the voicemail, De Niro called Robinson while she was working from Spain. He can be heard shouting at his employee and calling her a “spoiled brat.”
He said, “How dare you f------ disrespect me.”
Before hanging up the phone, De Niro told Robinson, “F--- you.”
De Niro's lawyer argued, "It is unclear why [Robinson] believes this recording is relevant as it reveals her angry employer threatening to fire her based on her disrespecting him. The voicemail has nothing to do with gender ... Yelling and even using profanity is not unlawful, and we also know this was an infrequent occurrence."
As we first reported, the legendary actor is also attempting to block testimony about his ex-wife Grace Hightower. The case is ongoing.