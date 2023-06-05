79-year-old Robert De Niro’s 45-year-old Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Has ‘Him Eating Out of the Palm of Her Hand’: Sources
Robert De Niro has fallen head over heels for his 45-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen — and sources reveal she has him wrapped around her finger, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation say De Niro is no match for Chen, the mother of his newborn child. An insider described the actor’s gal as a “no-nonsense character,” who runs the home.
The source said Chen has De Niro on diaper duty and catering to her every need after welcoming their two-month daughter Gia into the world.
The Godfather legend, 79, has no plans to slow down his career but he’s making sure Chen and his newborn will be welcome on the set of his future projects.
“Tiffany may seem meek in public, but behind the scenes, she’s got him eating out of the palm of her hand,” said a source. “He’s always gone for women who are feisty, dignified, and smart.”
The movie mobster — a dad to six other kids with previous partners — Taxi Driver castmate Diahnne Abbott, coupled up with model and 227 actress Toukie Smith and was married to former flight attendant Grace Hightower for two decades — until their bitter 2021 divorce.
“She’s the boss of him,” said a source about Chen. “But anyone can see he’s happy.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources said Gia has softened De Niro’s heat.
“Bob rarely shows emotion in public, but his friends will tell you he’s very excited to be a dad again — even at his age,” said a source. “He plans on being hands-on with the new baby.”
“Bobby’s not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace,” said a source. “But Tiffany is safe and sweet and kind, and she doesn’t feel inhibited by their age difference. She’s really great for him and he can see it.”