Twice-Divorced Robert De Niro, 79, Preparing To Pop The Question To Young Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, Sources Reveal
Workaholic Robert De Niro will do anything to keep his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen happy — even if it means throttling back on his career and taking a third stab at marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“He wants to rethink his very busy work schedule and make more room for the loved ones in his life, Tiffany most of all,” an insider revealed.
The twice-divorced screen tough guy, 79, has been seen dating the martial arts instructor since they met on the set of The Intern in 2015. Though he has yet to publicly address the May-December romance, they’ve certainly looked lovey-dovey on plenty of occasions, including a trip to Spain last summer.
“As his 80th birthday approaches, marrying Tiffany is something he gives serious thought to,” revealed the source. “He’s a calmer man since Tiffany entered his life.”
De Niro was previously married to singer Diahnne Abbott for 12 years and entrepreneur Grace Hightower for 21 years.
The actor’s split from Hightower was incredibly contentious as they fought over money and custody of their youngest child, Helen, now 11. They finally reached a settlement in late 2021 — three years after their divorce!
“Bobby’s not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace,” said an insider. “But Tiffany is safe and sweet and kind, and she doesn’t feel inhibited by their age difference. “She’s really great for him and he can see it.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Chen was dragged into De Niro's $12 million battle with his ex-employee Graham Robinson.
In 2019, De Niro sued Robinson for $6 million accusing her of embezzling money from his production company and binge-watching Netflix during work hours.
In court documents, he said Robinson went on a 4-year spree using his credit cards to buy fancy dinners, Uber rides, dog-sitting, groceries, dry-cleaning, Pilates classes, and flowers for her home.
In response, Robinson filed a $12 million lawsuit. She said working at De Niro’s Canal Productions was toxic and said the actor often spoke to her in a “hostile, abusive and intimidating manner.”
At one point, Robinson was demanding communications that De Niro had with Chen. The case is ongoing.