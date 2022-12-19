Robert De Niro's New York City Townhouse Burglarized While Actor Was Inside
Robert De Niro’s home was targeted by an intruder allegedly attempting to steal presents from underneath the actor’s Christmas tree, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident reportedly took place early Monday morning when a female suspect broke into De Niro’s Upper East Side townhouse while the 79-year-old Taxi Driver was home.
According to the NYPD, the suspect has since been identified as 30-year-old Shanice Aviles. She was seen entering De Niro’s home at approximately 2:45 AM.
Police reportedly watched Aviles enter De Niro’s home, not knowing the townhouse belonged to the famous actor. When Aviles did not immediately leave the home, police entered the East 65th residence and arrested the 30-year-old suspect on burglary charges.
Upon hearing a commotion downstairs, De Niro saw the police confronting Aviles as she allegedly gathered Christmas presents from underneath his Christmas tree and attempted to put the gifts into a bag before her efforts were thwarted.
The NYPD also confirmed there was no interaction between De Niro and Aviles before she was placed under arrest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday's shocking incident came as De Niro continues to battle his former assistant in a whopping $12 million court battle.
Graham Chase Robinson, De Niro’s ex-assistant, worked for the Goodfellas star from 2008 to 2020. Upon Robinson’s resignation in 2020, De Niro accused his former assistant-turned-VP of Production and Finance of misusing company funds.
De Niro specifically accused Robinson of using company credit cards on personal expenses such as expensive dinners, an iPhone, a series of magazine subscriptions, dry-cleaning, an exuberant number of gift cards, and other similar expenses.
De Niro sued Robinson for $6 million in damages, at which point the one-time assistant filed her own lawsuit against the Raging Bull star seeking $12 million.
According to Robinson’s counter-lawsuit, she accused her former boss of creating a hostile work environment where he regularly berated her. She also claimed De Niro paid his male personal trainer a higher salary than her – something she argued was discriminatory.
“He had absolutely no boundaries,” Robinson said citing one alleged incident where De Niro urinated during a phone call with her at the time.
Robinson has since requested De Niro’s $6 million lawsuit against her be thrown out immediately, while her $12 million suit moves forward.