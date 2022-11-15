‘Go After Her’: Robert De Niro’s Threats, Bombshell Text Messages Revealed In Ex-Assistant’s $12 Million Court Battle

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, De Niro and Robinson are in the middle of battling dueling lawsuits.

Robinson started her employment as De Niro’s assistant but worked her way up to VP of Production and Finance at the actor’s company, Canal Productions. Her annual salary was $300k before she resigned. Robinson worked for the Hollywood star from 2008 through 2020.

De Niro filed his lawsuit first where he accused Robinson of misusing company funds. He said she used company credit cards on personal expenses including fancy dinners, transportation, dog-sitting, groceries, cameras, iPhone, magazine subscriptions, Pilates classes, dry-cleaning, flowers for her residence, an unknown number of gift cards, and related expenses.