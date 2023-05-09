Robert De Niro's Baby Bombshell: Actor Welcomes 7th Child at 79
Robert De Niro welcomed a seventh child just months shy of his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The legendary actor, who will celebrate his next milestone August 17, revealed his family grew by one during a recent interview about his upcoming movie About My Father and real-life role as a proud dad to six kids.
De Niro corrected the number of his children, stating, "Seven, actually."
"I just had a baby," he shared with ET Canada, not revealing the mother's identity.
As we previously reported, De Niro is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen, and she was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump last month.
"He wants to rethink his very busy work schedule and make more room for the loved ones in his life, Tiffany most of all," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com exclusively in February. "Marrying Tiffany is something he gives serious thought to," revealed the source. "He's been a calmer man since Tiffany entered his life."
The Taxi Driver icon was last married to Grace Hightower from 1997 to 2018. Prior to that, he was wed to ex-wife Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988. De Niro and Hightower share kids Elliot and Helen while he and Abbott share Drena and Raphael.
De Niro is also father to twin sons Aaron and Julian with former girlfriend Toukie Smith.
As for whether he is a "cool" father to his seven children, he told the outlet, "I'm okay."
"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."
De Niro said he makes sure his children always feel loved, but he also gets stern at times, explaining, "You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."