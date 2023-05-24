Robert De Niro’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Actor Of Filing ‘Frivolous’ $6 Million Lawsuit To ‘Humiliate Her,’ Demands Jury Trial
Robert De Niro’s ex-employee suing him for millions said the Hollywood star filed his own “frivolous” $6 million lawsuit against her in an attempt to publicly humiliate her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, De Niro’s ex-assistant Graham Robinson is fighting the actor’s attempts to have her case tossed.
Robinson asked the judge to allow the suit to go before a jury.
As we previously reported, De Niro and his ex-assistant Graham Robinson have been battling it out in court since 2019.
The legendary actor filed a lawsuit against Robison accusing her of misusing company funds. Robinson started as an assistant but worked her way up to VP of Production at the actor’s company, Canal Productions. She was employed by De Niro from 2008 to 2020.
In court documents, it was revealed her annual salary was $300k before she resigned.
De Niro accused Robinson of using company credit cards to spend thousands on fancy dinners, Ubers, dog-sitting, groceries, cameras, iPhone, magazine subscriptions, Pilates classes, dry-cleaning, flowers for her residence, an unknown number of gift cards, and related expenses.
He even accused her of binge-watching Netflix while on the clock and converting 7 million of his Delta airline miles for her personal use. He said the miles were worth an estimated $300k.
His lawsuit demanded $6 million in damages.
A couple of months later, Robinson filed her own lawsuit demanding $12 million in damages. She accused De Niro of having “no boundaries” and creating a hostile work environment.
Robinson said she had to endure De Niro urinating on phone calls, hurling obscenities at her, and suggesting she use a married co-worker’s sperm to get pregnant.
She claimed he paid his male personal trainer more than her, which she viewed as discriminatory. Robinson denied misusing the company card and said her ex-boss had given her “broad authorization to engage in all of the transactions and activities at issue.
Robinson said De Niro authorized her to use the airline miles despite his claims now.
Now, in a new filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robinson said the evidence shows De Niro brought his lawsuit against her “to humiliate her” and the $6 million demand was a “random number” to grab headlines.
Robinson said De Niro has admitted under oath he did not believe Robinson stole anything close to $6 million or even half that amount.
“Of the $6 million demand, Canal sought $3 million for alleged misuse of funds and property. But its complaint itemized just $256,495.35 in purported damages – nearly 12 times less than the $3 million sought,” the motion read. “In all, Canal’s complaint did not account for over $2.7 million – over 90% – of the amount sought for alleged misappropriation. Moreover, even the $256,495.35 figure that Canal itemized in its suit was grossly inflated, as Canal has conceded that its tabulations included untold numbers of valid charges.”
Robinson said De Niro’s case “garnered extensive press coverage that humiliated” her that allegedly caused harm to her reputation — along with decimating “her career prospects.”