Robert De Niro’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Actor Of Filing ‘Frivolous’ $6 Million Lawsuit To ‘Humiliate Her,’ Demands Jury Trial

Robert De Niro’s ex-employee suing him for millions said the Hollywood star filed his own “frivolous” $6 million lawsuit against her in an attempt to publicly humiliate her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, De Niro’s ex-assistant Graham Robinson is fighting the actor’s attempts to have her case tossed.

Robinson asked the judge to allow the suit to go before a jury.