‘Who The F--- Does She Think She Is’: Robert De Niro’s Text to GF Trashing Ex-Assistant Exposed in $12 Million War

Robert De Niro’s private texts to his girlfriend Tiffany Chen are being used as evidence in the actor’s $12 million court war with his ex-assistant.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, De Niro’s former employee Graham Robinson accused the Hollywood star, Chen, and his team of plotting to ruin her after she resigned from her role at his company.

Robinson started working as an assistant for De Niro in 2008. She worked her way up to VP of Production of his company Canal Productions before resigning in 2019.