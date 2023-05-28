Your tip
Robert De Niro, 79, Plotting Proposal To Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, Weeks After Welcoming New Child

robertdeniro pp
Source: mega
May 28 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Legendary actor Robert De Niro, 79, has plans to propose to his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, weeks after she gave birth to his 7th child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, the actor, who turns 80 in August, had been hesitant to walk down the aisle once again but his new baby has pushed him to make the relationship official.

robertdeniro
“Bob rarely shows emotion in public, but his friends will tell you he’s very excited to be a dad again — even at his age,” said a source. “He plans on being hands-on with the new baby.”

As we previously reported, earlier this month, De Niro revealed his newborn during press for his new film About My Father. An interviewer asked him about his six kids but the actor corrected him and told him he “just had a baby.”

De Niro shares two kids with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons with his ex Toukie Smith and another 2 with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

A couple of days later, De Niro revealed to Gayle King that the newborn was a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. The baby girl was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

robertdeniro grace
Another source said, “Bob’s constantly working, but Tiffany often accompanies him on location — and now they’ll have the baby with them.”

De Niro’s last relationship with his ex-wife Hightower ended with a bitter court battle over money. The two, who were married for 21 years, finally reached a settlement in late 2021, three years after the divorce was initially filed.

robertdeniro
“Bobby’s not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace,” said a source. “But Tiffany is safe and sweet and kind, and she doesn’t feel inhibited by their age difference. She’s really great for him and he can see it.”

robertdeniro
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Chen was dragged into De Niro's $12 million battle with his ex-employee Graham Robinson.

At one point, Robinson was demanding communications that De Niro had with Chen. The case is ongoing.

