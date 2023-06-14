Robert De Niro Scoffs at Claim He Called Ex-assistant a ‘B----,’ Says She Failed to Present Evidence in $12 Million Battle

Robert De Niro is asking a judge to throw out his ex-employee Graham Robinson’s $6 million lawsuit claiming she endured a hostile work environment where the actor often berated her, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, De Niro is making moves to have the suit tossed before it even goes to trial.

As we previously reported, in 2019, the Casino star sued Robinson for $6 million claiming she embezzled money and binge-watched Netflix during work hours. His suit claimed Robinson converted 7 million airline miles for her personal use (worth an estimated $300k), using the company card to spend thousands on expensive dinners, car services, groceries, camera, iPhones, Pilates classes, dry-cleaning, flowers for her home, and an unknown number of gift cards.

Robinson started as an assistant but worked her way up to VP of Production at the actor’s company, Canal Productions. She was employed by De Niro from 2008 to 2020. Court documents revealed she was pulling in $300k at the time of her resignation.

In response, Robinson denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She accused her former boss of bringing his lawsuit in an effort to “humiliate her.” She claimed De Niro’s lawsuit was filled with lies. The ex-employee said she was given permission to use the company credit card and denied she spent her whole days streaming TV shows.

Robinson then slapped De Niro with her own lawsuit demanding $12 million in damages. She claimed he made her talk to him on the phone while he was urinating and even suggested she use a married co-worker’s sperm to have a child. In her suit, she claimed De Niro screamed obscenities at her and spoke to her in a “hostile, abusive, and intimidating manner.”

She claimed he once called her a “b----.” Robinson’s suit, demanding $12 million in damages, claimed De Niro paid male employees more than her despite her job duties. De Niro denied the allegations. In his newly filed motion, the actor said Robinson has failed to present any evidence to support her claim that he called her a “b----.”

The Hollywood star said, “Not a single witness corroborated this.” In regard to her accusation that he demeaned her and other women in the office, he said no “evidence supports this statement. Despite tens of thousands of pages of documents, emails, text messages and testimony, the only support for Ms. Robinson’s claim that Mr. De Niro ever referred to her as a “b---” is her own rehearsed deposition testimony.” Robinson has demanded the case move forward despite De Niro’s motion.