Robert De Niro and His 45-Year-Old GF Tiffany Chen's Private Emails Exposed in Nasty $12 Million Court Battle

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen’s private emails are being used as evidence in the actor’s fight with his ex-assistant Graham Robinson, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, De Niro sued Robinson for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit for personal expenses and binge-watching Netflix on the clock.

He claimed Robinson improperly converted a total of 7 million airline miles for herself (worth an estimated $300k) and used his production company’s funds to buy expensive dinners, book car services, Pilates classes, and even flowers for her home. Robinson denied the accusations. She claimed all expenses were approved by De Niro and his executives. The ex-employee filed a $12 million suit which accused De Niro of being a toxic boss.

Robinson started as an assistant but worked her way up to VP of Production at the actor’s company, Canal Productions. She worked for the Hollywood star from 2008 to 2020. When she resigned, she was pulling in $300k per year. Her lawsuit accused De Niro of gender discrimination and paying a male employee with fewer responsibilities than her.

In addition, she claimed De Niro talked to her on the phone while urinating, called her a “b----,” and berated her in front of coworkers. De Niro argued there was no evidence to back up her claim he claimed her a “b----” despite countless emails and texts being reviewed.

Now, as part of his demand Robinson’s lawsuit be dismissed, the actor has submitted a series of emails. On one note, Robinson wrote to De Niro in 2017 asking for a promotion. De Niro responded, “ok. go with it. Thx b.”

Robinson replied, “Thank you. This means the world to me. Hope you are enjoying some downtime!” Another email sent by De Niro’s girlfriend Chen, dated February 10, 2019, read, “Just sent Chase a GIANT flower arrangement with chocolates too.” A couple of months later, Chen and Robinson were arguing over painting being done at De Niro’s home. Chen scolded the assistant in an email dated March 27, 2019.

“It’s sometimes hard to fully understand your hierarchy of responsibilities of who does what for who and when. This needs to get done by the time the painters are here tomorrow. It is time sensitive. Is it necessary for you to have to pick on a detail like this and waste time addressing Kap when you have the contacts for the people who handle the artwork?” she added. Chen, who CC’d De Niro on the message, ended, “Bob, we just spoke, this is time sensitive. Do you want to go over Chase’s list of rules of who does what so that we don’t have this silliness in the future?”

In a separate email, Chen, who recently gave birth to De Niro's seventh child, was not impressed by Robinson’s response. She wrote, “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to understand what do or don’t know. What you will do vs. what you don’t do. Maybe you should make a new guide for both Bob and Myself, this way he and I know what you have determined your responsibilities to be. This way, going forward, we have less confusion about what you have determined your job responsibilities to be.” “I don’t know why I have to go through explaining this logic to you. It is clear there are things you do not and will not do,” she wrote. De Niro attached the emails to his motion to toss Robinson’s case. The judge has yet to rule.