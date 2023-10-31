Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Robert De Niro

'Shame on You': Robert De Niro Shouts at Ex-Assistant on Stand in $12 Million Legal Battle

robert de niro shouts at ex assistant on court stand in civil battle pp
Source: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

Robert De Niro told his ex-assistant "shame on you" during a heated moment under oath.

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Robert De Niro grew outraged while being asked about a series of bizarre allegations made by his former assistant during day two of his $12 million civil court battle.

RadarOnline.com has learned he fired back in an outburst on Tuesday when Graham Chase Robinson's attorney inquired about whether or not he had ever urinated during a phone call with his former staffer who worked for him between 2008 and 2019. De Niro was also accused of asking Robinson to scratch his back.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro shouts at ex assistant on court stand in civil battle
Source: Daniel William McKnight/MEGA

The actor was spotted leaving Manhattan Federal Court after giving testimony on Monday.

"I never used any disrespect or lewdness or weirdness as you're trying to imply. Shame on you Chase Robinson! God da----! I'm sorry," the 80-year-old actor declared.

De Niro slammed the case as absolute "nonsense" while going under oath. "It's absurd. But I'm here!" he stated under questioning Tuesday, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Give me a break with this stuff," De Niro said toward the end of his second day in court. "You got us all here for this?"

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro shouts at ex assistant on court stand in civil battle
Source: MEGA

Robinson is seeking $12 million in damages while De Niro wants $6 million.

De Niro testified in his own defense before an eight-person Manhattan civil jury this week.

The legal drama first reached a boiling point in August 2019, at which point he sued Robinson for breach of duty and more, claiming she would binge-watch the hit sitcom Friends while on the clock in addition to allegedly stealing millions of frequent-flier miles.

"That's all I'm asking: Return the things, return the air miles," De Niro said.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro shouts at ex assistant on court stand in civil battle
Source: MEGA

De Niro testified in his own defense before an eight-person Manhattan civil jury this week.

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro

Robinson, who worked as a former vice president of production and finance at De Niro's imprint Canal Productions for a salary of $300k, followed up with a countersuit two months later, accusing her ex-boss of forcing her to endure gender discrimination, retaliation, and toxic workplace conditions.

Robinson is seeking $12 million in damages while De Niro wants $6 million.

"She implies that she's out in front of the building on her knees scrubbing the floor," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson's legal team, Brent Hannafan and Andrew Macurdy, asked the About My Father star if his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, gave him an ultimatum to fire Robinson, which he denied.

All parties agree their professional relationship deteriorated over the "townhouse project," following which the plaintiff quit.

robert de niro shouts at ex assistant on court stand in civil battle
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

De Niro and Chen hit the red carpet together in July of this year.

Article continues below advertisement

During his second day on the witness stand, De Niro also addressed claims that he called Robinson "spoiled," "a brat," or a "b----."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

De Niro said he may have expressed his frustration after he missed an appointment because she didn't wake him up, but maintained that he was "never abusive."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.