'Shame on You': Robert De Niro Shouts at Ex-Assistant on Stand in $12 Million Legal Battle

Robert De Niro grew outraged while being asked about a series of bizarre allegations made by his former assistant during day two of his $12 million civil court battle.

RadarOnline.com has learned he fired back in an outburst on Tuesday when Graham Chase Robinson's attorney inquired about whether or not he had ever urinated during a phone call with his former staffer who worked for him between 2008 and 2019. De Niro was also accused of asking Robinson to scratch his back.