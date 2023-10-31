'Shame on You': Robert De Niro Shouts at Ex-Assistant on Stand in $12 Million Legal Battle
Robert De Niro grew outraged while being asked about a series of bizarre allegations made by his former assistant during day two of his $12 million civil court battle.
RadarOnline.com has learned he fired back in an outburst on Tuesday when Graham Chase Robinson's attorney inquired about whether or not he had ever urinated during a phone call with his former staffer who worked for him between 2008 and 2019. De Niro was also accused of asking Robinson to scratch his back.
"I never used any disrespect or lewdness or weirdness as you're trying to imply. Shame on you Chase Robinson! God da----! I'm sorry," the 80-year-old actor declared.
De Niro slammed the case as absolute "nonsense" while going under oath. "It's absurd. But I'm here!" he stated under questioning Tuesday, per The Hollywood Reporter.
"Give me a break with this stuff," De Niro said toward the end of his second day in court. "You got us all here for this?"
De Niro testified in his own defense before an eight-person Manhattan civil jury this week.
The legal drama first reached a boiling point in August 2019, at which point he sued Robinson for breach of duty and more, claiming she would binge-watch the hit sitcom Friends while on the clock in addition to allegedly stealing millions of frequent-flier miles.
"That's all I'm asking: Return the things, return the air miles," De Niro said.
Robinson, who worked as a former vice president of production and finance at De Niro's imprint Canal Productions for a salary of $300k, followed up with a countersuit two months later, accusing her ex-boss of forcing her to endure gender discrimination, retaliation, and toxic workplace conditions.
Robinson is seeking $12 million in damages while De Niro wants $6 million.
"She implies that she's out in front of the building on her knees scrubbing the floor," he said.
Robinson's legal team, Brent Hannafan and Andrew Macurdy, asked the About My Father star if his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, gave him an ultimatum to fire Robinson, which he denied.
All parties agree their professional relationship deteriorated over the "townhouse project," following which the plaintiff quit.
During his second day on the witness stand, De Niro also addressed claims that he called Robinson "spoiled," "a brat," or a "b----."
De Niro said he may have expressed his frustration after he missed an appointment because she didn't wake him up, but maintained that he was "never abusive."