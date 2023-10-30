Robert De Niro to Be Grilled in Federal Court Over Claims He Called His Ex-Assistant a ‘B----,’ Urinated While On Phone Calls
Robert De Niro will testify in federal court later today — as part of the legendary actor’s $12 million fight with his ex-assistant Chase Robinson.
Sources close to the case tell RadarOnline.com, that the 80-year-old will be called as a witness in the ongoing court war between De Niro and Robinson.
As we previously reported, the Casino actor sued Robinson for $6 million claiming she binge-watched Netflix while on the clock, used his company’s credit card for personal expenses, and transferred millions of airline miles for her personal use without permission.
In response, Robinson sued De Niro for $12 million accusing him of gender discrimination.
Robinson started working as an assistant for De Niro in 2008. She was promoted to VP of Production of his company Canal Productions before resigning in 2019.
The ex-employee claimed De Niro and his team rushed to file a frivolous lawsuit after learning she hired a lawyer. She said they knew about her expenses, and she never binge-watched television at work.
She accused De Niro of being a horrible boss who forced her to endure a toxic work environment. She claimed he called her a “b---,” spoke to her on the phone while urinating, and paid his male personal trainer more than her.
Robinson was pulling in $300k before she resigned.
- Robert De Niro Refusing To Turn Over Personal Cell Phone To Ex-Assistant In $12 Million Gender Discrimination Battle
- Robert De Niro’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Legendary Actor Of Trying To Smear Her Publicly, $12 Million Court Battle Rages On Over Alleged Toxic Workplace
- Robert De Niro Demands Jury Not Hear Ex-Assistant's Testimony About His Former Wife Grace Hightower as He Fights $12 Million Lawsuit
Recently, Robinson asked that she be allowed to show the jury a series of texts exchanged between De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.
In one message, De Niro texted Chen after finding out that Robinson planned to sue him, “Can you believe Chase. As I said to [Tom]: who the fuck does she think she is?!?!?!”
He added, “The balls, the nerve, the chutzpah, the sense of entitlement, how dare her!”
The actor demanded a 2012 voicemail he left Robinson not be allowed in court.
De Niro accused Robinson of leaking the tape after she filed her lawsuit.
In the recording, De Niro called Robinson a “spoiled brat” and shouted, “How dare you f------ disrespect me.”
De Niro's lawyer argued, "It is unclear why [Robinson] believes this recording is relevant as it reveals her angry employer threatening to fire her based on her disrespecting him. The voicemail has nothing to do with gender ... Yelling and even using profanity is not unlawful, and we also know this was an infrequent occurrence."