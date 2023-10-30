Robert De Niro to Be Grilled in Federal Court Over Claims He Called His Ex-Assistant a ‘B----,’ Urinated While On Phone Calls

As we previously reported, the Casino actor sued Robinson for $6 million claiming she binge-watched Netflix while on the clock, used his company’s credit card for personal expenses, and transferred millions of airline miles for her personal use without permission.

In response, Robinson sued De Niro for $12 million accusing him of gender discrimination.

Robinson started working as an assistant for De Niro in 2008. She was promoted to VP of Production of his company Canal Productions before resigning in 2019.