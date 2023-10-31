Robert De Niro Claims Ex-assistant Was 'In Love' With Him During Shocking Testimony in $12M Civil Court Battle
Robert De Niro suggested that his ex-assistant was “in love” with him while testifying in a $12 million civil court battle this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the 80-year-old actor’s longtime former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, 41, sued De Niro for $12 million in 2019, the Raging Bull actor took the stand on Monday to testify in the case.
According to Robinson, De Niro’s 45-year-old girlfriend – Tiffany Chen – was the first one to float the idea that Robinson was “in love” with the Hollywood legend.
De Niro told the court that he initially “doubted” that his assistant was “in love” with him, although he later started to believe that it was true.
“I said I could not believe that, but now, looking in hindsight, maybe [Chen] had a point,” the Taxi Driver actor testified.
Evidence set to be introduced in the case also includes a series of text messages between De Niro and his girlfriend in which Chen claimed that Robinson wanted to be the actor’s “wife.”
“She thinks she’s your wife and I’m tired of her rearranging things and throwing my stuff on the floor in chaos whenever she decides she wants to be the ‘lady of the house’ it’s very bizarre and it really has to stop,” Chen wrote to De Niro in January 2019, according to court documents.
“She thought she was your wife. I saw it from the beginning. I told you,” Chen wrote to De Niro in another message dated July 2019.
One of Robinson’s attorneys, Brent Hannafan, denied that his client was “in love” with the 80-year-old Goodfellas actor. Hannafan also suggested that Chen was “jealous” of De Niro and Robinson’s relationship.
“Chase Robinson never had any romantic interest in Mr. De Niro. Zero, none,” Hannafan said in court on Monday. “He was her boss and that was all.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, De Niro was called to testify in Manhattan on Monday in connection to his ongoing $12 million civil dispute with his ex-assistant.
De Niro sued Robinson for $6 million in August 2019. The actor claimed that Robinson binge-watched Netflix while on the clock, used his company’s credit card for personal expenses, and transferred millions of airline miles for her personal use without permission.
Robinson then filed a $12 million countersuit against De Niro in October 2019. She accused the Hollywood legend of sexual harassment, bullying, and treating her like an “office wife.”
“He would berate her. He would make her life difficult,” Robinson’s attorney said on Monday. “He called Chase a b---- to her face repeatedly.”
De Niro claimed during his testimony this week that Robinson suddenly quit her $300,000 salary job after 11 years after “suspicions arose” regarding her “honesty, integrity, work ethic and motivation.”
The $12 million civil trial between De Niro and Robinson kicked off on Monday and is expected to last approximately two weeks.