Robert De Niro Claims Ex-assistant Was 'In Love' With Him During Shocking Testimony in $12M Civil Court Battle

Robert De Niro suggested that his ex-assistant was “in love” with him while testifying in a $12 million civil court battle this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after the 80-year-old actor’s longtime former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, 41, sued De Niro for $12 million in 2019, the Raging Bull actor took the stand on Monday to testify in the case.