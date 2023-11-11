Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Jealous Of Her Career Comeback Post-College Admissions Scandal: Report
Jolly ex-jailbird Lori Loughlin has bounced back from the college bribery admission scandal that nearly wrecked her career — but a report claimed the Full House alum's seamless return to success has caused tension with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who hasn't been as lucky, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed that while Loughlin, 59, is thriving after she finished a two-month stint behind bars, the same apparently can't be said for her husband.
The When The Heart Calls beauty reportedly has a stream of offers landing in her lap after she served two months in 2021 for shelling out $500,000 to get the couple's unqualified daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, into the University of Southern California as fraudulent varsity rowers.
Insiders claimed that Giannulli, 60, who completed five months in jail for the same scheme, isn't faring as well as his wife; however, the couple's rep has insisted they're doing great, and any talk of tension is nonsense, according to the National Enquirer.
"Lori's not the sour character she was in the past," a source told the outlet. "She's cleaned up her act and is a nicer person — and that's been noticed in Hollywood."
"Doors are opening for her again, but the same can't be said for Mossimo," the insider added.
Giannulli's dismal return wasn't for lack of trying. The insider alleged that the fashion designer has tried to launch business deals, but "nothing is taking off — and he's taking it out on Lori."
The duo hasn't been seen in public since their Aspen getaway last December.
"Their friends predict even more trouble — unless he changes his attitude!" the source added.
It took Loughlin only 9 months post-release to land her next gig, When Hope Calls, a spinoff of her former series. The disgraced actress revived her role as Abigail Stanton from the popular Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, which Loughlin starred in until season 6 when she was let go over the college admission scandal.
It appeared that Loughlin did a lot of reflecting during her two months. Not only did the actress hit the ground running to revive her career, but she also arranged to cover the tuition of two unnamed students.
US Weekly initially reported the news. Loughlin was said to have spent over half a million dollars to ensure that the two anonymous students' living and education expenses were taken care of while they completed their four-year programs.
Insiders told Page Six that the Hallmark Channel star "privately arranged to put two students through four years of college" to "put the past behind her" and "move on."
The source noted at the time that Loughlin feels there's a "stigma attached to her by people who don't want her to have any success."