Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Jealous Of Her Career Comeback Post-College Admissions Scandal: Report

Jolly ex-jailbird Lori Loughlin has bounced back from the college bribery admission scandal that nearly wrecked her career — but a report claimed the Full House alum's seamless return to success has caused tension with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who hasn't been as lucky, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claimed that while Loughlin, 59, is thriving after she finished a two-month stint behind bars, the same apparently can't be said for her husband.