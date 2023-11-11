Turtle Time: Ramona Singer's Most Controversial Moments on 'RHONY' Revealed in 12 Clicks

Here are some of the most controversial moments of Ramona Singer on 'Real Housewives of New York City.'

Ramona Singer starred in the first 13 seasons of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

"Ramona, I have no idea what you're talking about," Edmonson said, to which the reality star replied, "Oh, it's literally like somebody calling you a n-----."

During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City , Ramona Singer spoke to Darian Edmondson — a Black senior producer on the show's Season 13 — who revealed that the cast member allegedly used the N-word during their conversation.

She marked her first appearance on 'RHONY' in 2008.

Ramona probably set a record for apologizing many times over the past few years. Despite the criticism, some fans defended her for being a television gold and the main star of the franchise.

One commented on a video compilation of her apologies, "The apology to Lu after the divorce with Mario seemed very genuine to me. Ramona was HUMBLED by that."

"Ramona is certified insane but I couldn't imagine the show without her and her crazy eyes," another added.