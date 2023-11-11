Turtle Time: Ramona Singer's Most Controversial Moments on 'RHONY' Revealed in 12 Clicks
Ramona Singer's Alleged Conversation With Black Senior Producer
During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer spoke to Darian Edmondson — a Black senior producer on the show's Season 13 — who revealed that the cast member allegedly used the N-word during their conversation.
"Ramona, I have no idea what you're talking about," Edmonson said, to which the reality star replied, "Oh, it's literally like somebody calling you a n-----."
Her Empty Apologies
Ramona probably set a record for apologizing many times over the past few years. Despite the criticism, some fans defended her for being a television gold and the main star of the franchise.
One commented on a video compilation of her apologies, "The apology to Lu after the divorce with Mario seemed very genuine to me. Ramona was HUMBLED by that."
"Ramona is certified insane but I couldn't imagine the show without her and her crazy eyes," another added.
Her Feud With Bethenny Frankel
Fights between the RHONY cast members played a huge role in the franchise. One of the most infamous feuds happened between Ramona and Bethenny Frankel, who kept targeting the women on the show.
In one of the episodes, Frankel accused Ramona of not being supportive of other cast members — the latter hit back and accused the former of the same.
"The sad thing is I can't remember a time when Bethenny was genuinely happy and supportive of any of the women in our group. And I go back 10 years!!" Ramona said in her RHONY blog post.
She Trashed a Room at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires Home
Singer, who was previously married to Mario Singer, found herself in hot water after she damaged a room at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires home, which she shared with her late husband, Richard Medley. She was drunk when she removed the room's temporary light fixtures from the wall after causing extensive damage to the room.
"I didn't know what was going on with Ramona," Dorinda told TooFab after the incident. "I couldn't get what the message was. I was horrified with her ripping out the alarm and ripping off the paint, but it was more like what're you doing? This is my home."
Ramona Singer Used a Racial Slur in a Text Exchange
Before this year's BravoCon, media outlets confirmed that Singer would not be attending the show following another racism controversy.
A Page Six reporter asked her about the allegation mentioned in Vanity Fair's investigative story about Bravo and the franchise regarding her alleged use of the N-word in front of her costars. Ramona used the word — though she abbreviated it — while talking with the interviewer in the text exchange.
She Fell Asleep During a Reunion Show
Ramona left her costars dumbfounded when she fell asleep while Andy Cohen was holding a RHONY reunion special.
"[Ramona] was the first walk off on a Housewife reunion, first person to fall asleep," Cohen said. "You're an all-star, you're an all-star, you are an all-star. I appreciate you."
Still, the other cast members offered a mixed reaction to doing such a "crazy thing."
- Exposed: Ramona Singer Accused of Using N-Word During 'RHONY' Season 13, Allegedly Said Most Black Children Don't Have Present Fathers
- 'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused Of Saying 'This Is Why We Shouldn’t Have Black People On The Show' After Eboni Williams Fight
- Ramona Singer Gives Death Glare to Paparazzi After She's Dropped From BravoCon Following N-Word Scandal
She Insulted the Bartenders
A source told OK! Magazine that Ramona was kicked out from John Mahdessian's party due to her "nasty behavior" toward the bartenders.
"She was really demanding with the bartenders," one source said. "She went to one end of the bar and said, 'If you don't have a vodka martini in my hand by the time I get to the end of the bar I will cause a fit and have you guys fired!'"
Ramona Singer Meddled in Sonja Morgan's Relationship
Ramona and Kristen Taekman had a feud when the latter defended Sonja Morgan for having a relationship with a then-23-year-old.
"He's a little young," Ramona added. "He could be your son. It's incestuous. [Sonja] thinks between her legs instead of between her head."
When Taekman said her costar sounded jealous, Ramona tossed a glass of champagne at the model, infuriating everyone even more.
She Paraded Sonja Morgan's Financial Woes
After throwing the champagne, Ramona continued exchanging spicy words with Morgan and outed her financial issues.
"Light all the candles you want," Ramona said when Morgan told her she would light her abundance candle. "It's not going to make all your money troubles go away."
She Suffered Criticism for Revealing a Costar's Disability
Ramona revealed Leah McSweeney's bipolar disorder in one of the RHONY episodes, saying that she found out that her costar had been on medication.
"And I know people who are bipolar, and you cannot mix alcohol with meds — it makes you act not responsible. It's actually very dangerous," she told Morgan, who questioned the validity of her costar's statement.
She Was Under Probe for Making Racist Remarks Toward Eboni K. Williams
Bravo canceled the RHONY Season 13 reunion amid the investigation into Ramona's alleged racist behavior toward Eboni K. Williams. Sources told TMZ that her costar filed a complaint due to her alleged racial and insensitive comment, though the exact statement was kept from the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the issue reemerged this year as insiders disclosed that Williams almost quit the show due to Ramona's alleged toxic behavior, leaving the latter upset due to racism and bigotry claims.
A Vanity Fair report also shared an in-depth look into the issue, saying that Singer reportedly asked why most Black people did not have fathers in their lives.
Ramona Singer Was in Hot Water for the Way She Treated Her Staff
In Season 13 of the show, Ramona left Williams confused as she referred to staff as "the help" instead of learning their names. The costar told the original cast member that the way she called the workers was "a little triggering," leading viewers to wonder if they had bad blood.
In her interview with E! News, Ramona defended herself and shared why she used the words to call her staff.
"It wasn't 'the help,'" she said. "What I said was, 'I cannot remember the names of my help. I can't remember the names of the people who help me.'"