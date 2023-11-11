Your tip
Taylor Swift Cancels Buenos Aires 'Eras Tour' Concert After Boyfriend Travis Kelce Jets In

'Truly chaotic' weather forced Taylor Swift to cancel her Friday night show in Buenos Aires.

Nov. 10 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was forced to cancel Friday night's Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, due to "chaotic" weather, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The announcement came after her NFL beau Travis Kelce was seen arriving in the country to support Swift as she embarks on the South American leg of her record-breaking tour.

Swift began her South America 'Eras Tour' dates on November 9 in Buenos Aires.

Swift ended the first installment of her U.S. tour dates in Los Angeles, playing six sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in early August. After pausing, the Anti-Hero singer kicked off her international dates on Thursday with the first of three shows in Buenos Aires.

While Swift is a legend to her devoted fans, she can't control the weather — and was unfortunately forced to cancel her second show in Argentina. Swift announced the bad news on Instagram.

Buenos Aires was hit with monsoon-like conditions with thunder and lightning on Friday.

"I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote in the Instagram post that featured graphics from her latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version).

"We've rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

Swift said she is "never going to endanger my fans" performers, dancers or crew.

The decision came after Buenos Aires was hit was "truly chaotic" monsoon-like conditions complete with thunder and lighting.

Luckily for Argentinian Swifties, they won't have to wait long for the postponed concert. The November 10 concert has already been rescheduled for November 12.

Since Swift and Kelce were linked five months ago, she has attended several of his NFL games.

It's well known that Swift and her fans share a deep loyalty. While the disappointment of having to cancel a performance last minute is disappointing for the majority of artists and fan bases, Swift at least has special company to lift her spirits — and give fans something to talk about.

Swifties were buzzing for weeks on whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs star would make an appearance at one of Swift's international tour dates, especially considering the number of games she's been at since the pair were linked five months ago.

On Friday afternoon at around 2 PM local time, Swifties had their wishes confirmed when Kelce was seen arriving in Buenos Aires after taking an overnight flight from Kansas City. Now that it appears the couple has time for an unexpected date night amid their busy schedules.

After her Buenos Aires shows, Swift is headed to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, followed by Sao Paolo. After her South American concerts, the singer will go across the globe, including stops in Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Edinburgh, Dublin, and London.

